Skoda India to increase car prices from January 1

Skoda Auto said that its entire product range will receive a price hike of up to 2.5 per cent from January 1, 2021, because of increasing production costs. "There has been a surge in the cost of our inputs for production due to significant volatility in the global commodity prices and foreign exchange rates in recent times," said a Skoda Auto India spokesperson.

"Skoda Auto India has been absorbing these incremental costs, all this while, but is now considering a price increase of up to 2.5 per cent with effect from January 1, 2021, across its model range," added the spokesperson.

Most of the automakers in India have already announced price hikes for their vehicles starting 2021, due to rising material costs and fluctuations in exchange rates.

The European automaker currently sells the Skoda Superb, Skoda Rapid and Skoda Octavia RS 245 in India. Skoda also launched its sport utility vehicle (SUV) Karoq in India in May 2020 and has already sold all the 1,000 units allocated for the Indian market.

The Skoda Superb ranges from Rs 29.99 lakh to Rs 32.99 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi) and comes with a 2.0-litre TSI petrol motor that churns out 190PS of maximum power and peak torque of 320Nm. The sedan is mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission system.

The Skoda Rapid costs between Rs 7.49 lakh and Rs 13.29 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi). Rapid gets its power through a 1.0-litre turbocharged stratified injection (TSI) petrol engine and delivers maximum power of 110PS and peak torque of 175Nm. The subcompact car comes with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic torque converter.

The Skoda Octavia RS 245 costs Rs 35.99 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi) and gets a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine with develops 245PS of maximum power and 370Nm of peak torque. The Octavia RS 245 is offered with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

Skoda's SUV Karoq costs Rs 24.99 lakh and is powered by a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine (150PS of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque) mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

