Tata Sons to raise stake in AirAsia India to 83.67%

Tata Group will raise its stake in AirAsia India, its joint venture with Malaysia's flagship budget carrier AirAsia Berhad. Tata Sons, the holding company of Tata Group, will shortly acquire an 83.67 per cent stake in AirAsia India. The deal is officially expected to be announced by this evening, reported the Economic Times.

The airline is a joint venture with Tata Sons holding 51 per cent stake in the airline and AirAsia Investment Limited (Malaysia) holding the remaining stake. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka, AirAsia India commenced operations on 12 June 2014 in India with Bangalore as its primary hub. Currently, it commands a 7.1 per cent share of the domestic civil aviation market.

Malaysian carrier AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes had recently said that the airline was in talks with Tata Group to decide on the future of AirAsia India operations. The airline was reviewing whether it wants to invest in India operations or expand in ASEAN countries.

"We have had fantastic partners in Tata Group... let's know where we are strong, where we are good at, and let's not have an ego and if things don't feel right, then we will look at other options. We are in discussion with Tatas right now," Fernandes had said at a CAPA Centre for Aviation Live event on December 9.

Fernandes had stated that AirAsia India may have to return some aircraft leased from Malaysian parent AirAsia Group in the near term in the wake of tepid demand for air travel, at least during 2021. However, the airline is sanguine about a strong revival in 2022 and 2023.

