Tata Hornbill likely to be launched at Auto Expo 2020

Tata Hornbill was unveiled at the Geneva International Motor Show 2019. It is likely that the automobile manufacturer will launch the Tata Hornbill that will be slotted under the Tata Nexon SUV at the Auto Expo 2020.

According to the Tata Motors official press release, the car is structured on the Alfa platform. It is likely that the entry-level SUV will be launched with a 1.2 litre petrol variant. The decision seems viable as the demand for diesel cars could face a massive drop with the coming of the BS-6 engine.

The headlamps can be distinctly split which makes it similar to the Tata SUV Harrier but its tail lights are expected to be comparatively smaller and rounder. In an attempt to appeal to the customers, the car comes with a sloping roof, squared wheel arches and a higher window line.

This car aka H2X is 3,840 mm long, 1,822 mm wide, 1,635 mm high and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. In order to emphasise upon its ruggedness, the car comes with a black cladding all around its body.

Owing to its single engine variant, it is expected to compete with cars such as the Maruti S-Presso and Mahindra KUV100. The Tata H2X is bigger than both its competitors in terms of its dimensions and wheelbase. Despite the bigger dimensions and a broader wheelbase, the Tata Hornbill is in the same segment as the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Mahindra KUV100.

