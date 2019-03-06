Tata Buzzard SUV unveiled at Geneva motor show 2019

Tata Motors revealed the overall dimensions of its new 7-seater SUV, the Tata Buzzard, at the ongoing Geneva International Motor Show 2019. The Buzzard would likely be renamed for the Indian market and would be placed above the Hexa and the recently launched Harrier. Incidentally, Tata Motors also showcased Harrier at the show as the Buzzard Sport.

Based on the Tata Motors OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) platform, a derivative of Land Rover's D8 architecture, Buzzard will be 4,661 mm long, 1,894 mm wide and 1,786 mm tall with a 2,741 mm long wheelbase. Going by the dimensions, Buzzard is 62mm longer than the Harrier and gets footboards and roof rails to set itself apart from its smaller sibling.

Under the hood, Buzzard is powered by the FCA-KRYOTEC 2.0 litre diesel engine producing 170 BHP and and 320 Nm of peak torque. The SUV will come with a 6-speed manual gearbox, in addition to a Hyundai sourced six-speed automatic transmission. The interiors look similar to the Harrier with an identical dashboard with black theme and wooden elements.

The new Tata Buzzard was unveiled alongside the company's all-new premium hatchback, the Tata Altroz and Altroz EV, along with the new micro SUV concept, Tata H2X.

Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD Tata Motors, said, "We are excited to showcase to you the derivatives of our new future protected architectures - the Altroz, the Altroz EV, the Buzzard, the Buzzard Sport and the show stopper of the event, the H2X Concept. All these global products are based on two new architecture strategies. We are confident that they will be game changers in their own spheres and will successfully reiterate our commitment to offer aspirational products with world-class design and technology."

Edited By: Udit Verma

