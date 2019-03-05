Tata Motors unveils the Altroz at 2019 Geneva motor show

Tata Motors has unveiled Altroz, a premium hatchback, at the 2019 Geneva motor show. Based on the new Alfa (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) modular architecture and Impact 2.0 styling, Altroz, a name inspired from the bird 'Albatross', will go head to head with the likes of the Maruti Baleno and the Hyundai Elite i20 in the Indian market. Other than the usual diesel and petrol variants, Tata Motors also plans to launch the electric variant called Altroz EV later in the year. The Tata Altroz is the production version of the 45X concept that made its debut at the Auto Expo 2018 in New Delhi.

Announcing the name of the vehicle, Mr Mayank Pareek - President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, "We are extremely elated to announce the name of our upcoming model, which will redefine the premium hatchback segment for the industry. With superlative design elements and a versatile architecture, the Tata ALTROZ is the perfect amalgamation of futuristic design, advanced technology, class leading connectivity, thrilling performance and smart packaging. We are excited to introduce this product to our customers and are gearing up for its commercial launch in mid - 2019. With Turnaround 2.0 now in full swing, we aim to continue winning sustainably in the PV segment through such timely product interventions".

The exteriors of the Altroz are stunning complete with a slimmer grille right at the front. Just like the Harrier, the headlamps of the Altroz are placed above the front bumpers. Looking from the side, one cannot help but notice the muscular character lines running across the car's length. The pillar-mounted door handles leads to smaller rear window. The Altroz EV comes with LED headlamps that sit below the grille and could have a real world driving range of 150-200 kilometers.

Insides of Altroz look stylish and in-line with the exterior body language. The spacious car would have various high-end features such as touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument cluster and T-shaped central console.

Under the hood, Tata Altroz is powered by the Nexon engine which is 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel generating 100PS along with the 140Nm of torque. The Tata Altroz will have a 6-speed manual transmission. There might also be an AMT variant in the lineup.

