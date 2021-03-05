'There is no dialogue with Tesla': Chandrasekaran on tie-up rumours

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has denied speculations on talks between Elon Musk's Tesla and Tata Motors for a possible tie-up in India. Chandrasekaran has said that the India giant is not in talks with Elon Musk's company for a partnership in India and that it'll go on its own.

"There is no dialogue with Tesla. With us, there is nothing," Chandrasekaran said, reported Times of India. Speaking on the aggressive plans of Tata Motors and its British Company Jaguar and Land Rover, Chandrasekaran said products from both the companies were working well and that there's no need for any "outside partner".

The latest confirmation about no talks with Tesla has put an end to speculations that Tata and Tesla were planning to disrupt the electric mobility market in India.

A suggestive tweet by Tata Motors Electric Mobility, which is not verified but is followed by Tata Motors, on January 5 added fuel to fire after commented positively saying in Hindi "Aajkal tere mere pyaar ke charche har akhbaar mein, Sab ko malum hai aur sab ko khabar ho gayi! (The media is abuzz with or romance and everyone's aware of it)#WelcomeTesla #TeslaIndia @Tesla @ElonMusk."

However, the Tata group did not officially confirm the development. The tweet was deleted by the company a couple of hours later.

Tata Motors also categorically denied any association with Tesla and said that it is yet to finalise a partner for its passenger vehicle business. "Tata Motors has not taken any decision regarding a strategic partner for its PV (passenger vehicle) business and categorically denies any rumours suggesting the same," the company said.

Meanwhile, Tesla's firm has set its footprints in India in Bengaluru. Tesla also set up a firm with three directors and paid-up capital of Rs 1 lakh. The company is also scouting for land possibly for manufacturing and R&D set up and is reportedly in talks with multiple states including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

