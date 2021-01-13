Tesla in Saki Naka traffic? Netizens in tizzy after Elon Musk's company makes way into India

US electric vehicle giant Tesla has made inroads into the Indian market with the registration of its subsidiary in Bengaluru. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had written in a now deleted tweet, "Karnataka will lead India's journey towards Green Mobility. Electric Vehicle Manufacturer Tesla will soon start its operations in India with an R&D unit in Bengaluru. I welcome Elon Musk to India and Karnataka and wish him all the very best."
The registered address of the company is less than one kilometer away from the high profile UB city complex of Bengaluru. As Tesla makes its India debut, internet has gone into a tizzy and netizens have started sharing all kinds of memes.
Next year you can spot a Tesla in these images of Saki Naka Jn and Silk board #Teslaindiapic.twitter.com/xWGvNE0lrq- Lalit (@lalpra) January 12, 2021
Tesla Be aware about Indian traffic, "Auto drive" mode may not be working here... pic.twitter.com/Vo9ttaF0wV- fáµ£ââ wây ð¨ (@T_O_freeway) January 13, 2021
Tesla 's Indian audience will book free test demo rides and say "Elon Musk bhaisahab price theek theek quote karo gaadi road pe drive karni hai Mars pe nahi jaana !!! " #Teslaindia ð®ð³- Whosthatguy ððð (@theanantkashyap) January 12, 2021
elon musk after seeing the condition of indian roads : pic.twitter.com/X9EpKUSkFp- Tushar Patel (@tusharrrpatel) January 12, 2021
Now Opposition Will Say Musk Musk Instead Of Andani & Ambaniðððð
Welcomeðððð #Teslaindia
We're Proud of Our Beloved Honourable PM @narendramodi Ji For This Stepð pic.twitter.com/cY61YdEQbM- Aaryen Tiwarið®ð³ (@AaryenTiwariBJP) January 12, 2021
People to @elonmusk -#Teslaindiapic.twitter.com/BqirHdemIm- zyzz (@MohdAzizAhmed3) January 12, 2021
Tesla incorporated its subsidiary Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Limited as a private unlisted company on January 8. As of now, three high-ranking officials in the parent company- Vaibhav Taneja, David Feinstein and Venkatrangam Sreeram have been appointed as directors for Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Limited.
Elon Musk had claimed in October 2020 that his company would enter India in 2021. Not only this, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also confirmed in a recent statement that the US-based automaker would enter Indian market this year.
