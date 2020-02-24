Toyota to launch luxurious 7-seater minivan Vellfire on Feb 26; to rival Mercedes Marco Polo, Kia Carnival

Japanese automotive manufacturer Toyota plans to launch luxury multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) Vellfire in India on February 26, 2020. The luxurious 7-seater minivan will compete with the likes of Mercedes V-Class Marco Polo and Kia Carnival. Bookings for the luxurious Vellfire can be made through paying an advance of Rs 10 lakh. Toyota Vellfire is expected to cost around Rs 85 lakh.

The Toyota Vellfire will be offered in a single Executive Lounge variant in the country. The minivan will have features like powered seats with leg support, heating and cooling functions, memory function and fold-out tables. The Vellfire is expected to have four colour options -- Burning White, pearl white, graphite and black.

In terms of exterior features, the Vellfire has a boxy design with a tall stance. The minivan comes with 'samurai armour' chrome front grille. MPV also features a split headlight setup and huge tail lamps

In terms of interior features, Toyota Vellfire comes with a 10-inch touchscreen primary display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a secondary 13-inch display with Wifi and HDMI support.

Toyota Vellfire, as a part of lounge experience, comes with private screens, chauffeur controls, power sliding doors, dual sunroof, 3-Zone AC, ambient roof lighting, and a 17-speaker JBL audio system. The van comes with safety features like parking assist, 7 airbags, hill start assist, TPMS among others.

The Vellfire gets power through a 2.5-litre hybrid petrol engine which produces 115 PS of power and 198Nm of torque. The van also has two motors at the front and rear axles, which produces 142PS and 68PS of power respectively. As per reports, the Vellfire is a self-charging hybrid vehicle and runs on a battery with a 60:40 power split between electric and petrol motor. The van uses internal combustion engine when the battery runs out. The van has a Nickel Metal Hydride battery along with an electronic 4WD system. Toyota claims a fuel efficiency of 16.35kmpl.

Also Read: 'Jio brought down data costs in India from Rs 500 to Rs 12 per GB,' says Mukesh Ambani to Satya Nadella

Also Read: Donald Trump announces mega $3 billion defence deal with India

Also Read: Trump in India: POTUS to meet India Inc CEOs on Tuesday