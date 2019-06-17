Uber piloting 24x7 on-trip security helpline in India

Ride hailing major Uber is piloting a 24x7 on-trip helpline to boost the safety of its passengers, company sources said.

Since its inception in India in 2013, Uber has not offered direct calling support for passengers, and this move comes following feedbacks in this regard, they said.

"We are piloting a security call centre 24x7 in Chandigarh since the last one-two months. This allows a passenger to make a call and speak directly to an Uber agent for any security and safety related concern during an ongoing trip," the sources told PTI.

The security measure seeks to address the need for direct human intervention instead of a callback after a lag, they said.

Based on the rider response, Uber will take a call on its rollout in other cities. "No timeline has been decided yet," the sources said.

Meanwhile, the existing SOS feature during a trip will help connect with police in case of an emergency.

Uber operates in 40 cities of India.

