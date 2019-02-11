Yamaha MT-15: Dealerships accept bookings at Rs 2,000

With the upcoming launch of the Yamaha Motorcycles India's MT-15, dealers across the country have started to accept bookings for the new naked-sports motorcycle. The new Yamaha MT-15 is expected to be launched on March 15th, 2019, at the Buddh International Circuit.

The new Yamaha MT-15 is expected to loosen the purse strings with around Rs 1.2 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi), which is less than FZ25, priced at Rs 1.33 lakh, and slightly higher than R15S, valued at Rs 1.17 lakh.

Yamaha dealers in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai have started advance bookings with a token amount of Rs 10,000. Bangalore dealers have kept the booking price at Rs 2,000, reports Autocar India. However, in Kerala, the dealers are still not accepting any bookings for the new MT-15.

Yamaha, in October 2018, had stated that it is planning to launch the MT-15 in India. According to leaked information and spy images, the bike is expected to arrive with a conventional fork instead of the USD unit seen on the Indonesian variant. The Indian model has also replaced its aluminium swingarm for a box-section unit. However, the Indian make of Yamaha's R15 V3.0 carries aluminium swingarm.

Interestingly, the naked-sports motorcycle will offer an engine identical to the R15 V3.0, which is a 155cc, liquid-cooled and fuel-injected. This engine is paired with a 6-speed gear-box, which generates 14.7Nm of torque at 8,500rpm and 19.3 horsepower at 10,000rpm.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

