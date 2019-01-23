Priyanka Gandhi enters politics: 'I am happy my sister will work with me,' says Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi welcomed the entry of her sister Priyanka Gandhi into politics. Rahul said the BJP was worried that Priyanka Gandhi had joined politics ahead of the general elections. "I am happy my sister will work with me," Rahul Gandhi told reporters soon after Congress' announcement that Priyanka Gandhi would be the new AICC General Secretary for Easten Uttar Pradesh. She will take charge during the first week of February 2019.

She is the last one in the fourth generation of Nehru-Gandhi family, after her brother Rahul Gandhi and cousin Varun Gandhi, to step into the political arena. Many» in the Congress party had wanted Priyanka to join politics and her entry could boost the morale of the party workers.

INC COMMUNIQUE Appointment of General Secretaries for All India Congress Committee. pic.twitter.com/zHENwt6Ckh - INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) January 23, 2019

With the upcoming 2019 General Elections, Priyanka has her work cut out for her. In Eastern UP, she has been given a tough front to hold as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi falls in this region. Being one of the bigger states, Uttar Pradesh holds 80 Lok Sabha seats, which will be crucial in deciding who takes the cake in the elections scheduled for April 2019

Along with Priyanka, Congress President Rahul Gandhi also made some crucial appointments. KC Venugopal has been made AICC General Secretary (Organisation) with immediate effect while continuing his duties as the General Secretary In-charge of Karnataka. Jyotiraditya Scindia has been made AICC General Secretary for UP West, whereas Ghulam Nabi Azad has been made General Secretary, Haryana with immediate effect.

ALSO READ:More seats in IITs, IIMs, Delhi University under reservation for economically weak

ALSO READ:7.32 lakh jobs created in Nov; employment up by 48% in formal sector: EPFO payroll data