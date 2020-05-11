Airlines to resume operations soon? Committee reviews preparedness of Delhi airport

The government might reopen airline operations soon as evinced by a high-level committee's review of Delhi airport. A high-level committee comprising DGCA, CISF as well as airport authority officials including AAI and DIAL officials inspected preparedness in Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday. After the announcement to restart passenger operations of Indian Railways gradually from Tuesday, resuming airline operations does not seem to be far away.

Moreover, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had told Outlook in a recent interview that the government is aiming to restart flight operations even before May 15. "We are preparing to start domestic flight operations even before May 15. My effort will be to try and move in the direction of starting it very soon. I can't put a date on it because when you are planning evacuation operations, you need the co-operation of the state governments. In order to open up domestic civil aviation, I need the domestic infrastructure in place," he told the news site in an interview.

When asked if operations between green zones would be restarted soon, Puri said that while that seems viable, the metropolitan cities, which are all in red zones, can't be left behind.

Additionally, on Monday, Congress leader P Chidambaram also urged the government to allow road and air travel. "We welcome the decision of the government to cautiously start operation of inter state passenger trains. The same modest opening should be started with road transport and air transport. The only way economic and commercial activity can effectively begin, is to open road, rail and air services for passengers and goods," said Chidambaram.

Last month, Puri had asked airlines not to restart operations unless they are intimidated by the government. "The Ministry of Civil Aviation clarifies that so far no decision has been taken to open domestic or international operations. Airlines are advised to open their bookings only after a decision in this regard has been taken by the Government," he had said.

