Coronavirus Live Updates: India sees biggest spike of 4,213 cases in last 24 hours; nationwide tally 67,152

COVID-19 India Live Update s : Coronavirus cases in India saw biggest ever spike of 4,213 new cases in the past 24 hours. According to the latest data of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, the total COVID-19 tally in India now stands at 67,152, including 44,029 active cases and 20,917 recoveries. The death toll has also risen to 2,109 deaths. Maharashra is the biggest contributor with 22,171 cases, followed by Gujarat and Delhi with 8,196 and 6,923 cases, respectively. As India enters the last week of the 54-day continuous lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet chief ministers of states and UTs to decide on further strategy as the government plans gradual lockdown exit. The PM will also discuss strategy to bring 'red zones' into 'orange' and 'orange' into 'green' zones. Meanwhile, in what can be good news for Indians, the Railways will finally resume passenger train services from tomorrow, while starting with 15 trains initially. Bookings will start at 4 pm today.

10.17 AM: 70 COVID-19 proposals recommended for funding

To urgently develop safe and effective Biomedical solutions against SARS CoV-2, Department of Biotechnology and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) had invited applications for COVID-19 Research Consortium. In addition, BIRAC has also created a provision to fund COVID-19 solutions that are ready for immediate deployment under a 'Fast Track Review Process'. Through a rolling multitiered review mechanism, 70 proposals of devices, diagnostics, vaccine candidates, therapeutics and other interventions have been recommended for receiving financial support. The shortlisted proposals includes 10 Vaccines candidates, 34 Diagnostics products or scale-up facilities, 10 Therapeutics options, 02 proposals on Drug Repurposing and 14 projects which are categorised as preventive interventions.

10.15 AM: The Ministry of Health and Family Affairs has revised conditions for ending home isolation of very mild/pre-symptomatic COVID-19 patients.

10.10 AM: Vasundhara Raje on National Technology Day

Vasundhara Raje: "On the National Technology Day, we acknowledge the tremendous contributions of our scientific community in the nation's progress. From the 1998 nuclear tests to leading innovation and research during the COVID-19 pandemic -- today India has cemented its place as a global leader."

10.03 AM: Passenger train services to resume from tomorrow

Tickets should be booked only via IRCTC website or Mobile App.

Booking of tickets through 'agents' (both IRCTC and Railways) will not be allowed.

No provision of tatkal and premium tatkal accommodation.

No current booking will be allowed.

Few of these trains may not run daily. Schedule will be out tomorrow.

10.00 AM: Cooperate in receiving Shramik special trains: MHA to states

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla writes to Chief Secretaries of all the states to cooperate in receiving Shramik special trains and to facilitate the movement of stranded migrant workers. "...all state/UT governments should ensure migrant workers do not resort to walking on road and on railway tracks. In case they are found in such conditions, they should appropriatelt be counseled, take to nearby shelters and provided with food, water, etc, till they are facilitated to board 'Shramik' special trains or buses to their native places," says the letter.

9.50 PM: Power ministry closed for two days as staff member's relative tests positive

The Ministry of Power office to remain closed for two days as a stenographer working at the ministry has informed that his brother-in-law tested positive for coronavirus on May 1. He visited the patient on April 29 and later attended the office. He also attended the office on May 8. In view of this, the office will remain closed on May 11 and 12. All officers and staff members have been requested to take preventive measures.

9.41 PM: PM on National Technology Day

The Prime Minister pays tribute to the researchers and innovators who are attempting to find a cure for coronavirus. "Today, technology is helping many in the efforts to make the world free from COVID-19. I salute all those at the forefront of research and innovation on ways to defeat Coronavirus," says the PM.

9.38 PM: 300 Indians land in Bengaluru from the UK

Over 300 Indians arrive in Bengaluru from London, the UK, on an Air India special flight early morning today. - ANI

9.36 AM: Today's evacuation schedule

Total seven special evacuation flights will be operated on the fifth day of the Vande Bharat Mission today. The routes are London to Delhi to Bengaluru; San Francisco to Mumbai to Hyderabad; Dhaka to Mumbai; Dubai to Kochi; Abu Dhabi to Hyderabad; Kaula Lampur to Chennai; and Bahrain to Kozhikode.

9.20 AM: India sees biggest ever spike in COVID-19 cases

The total cases in the country now stand at 67,152, including 44,029 active cases, 20,917 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 2,206 deaths.

9.13 AM: What's on agenda for PM-CMs meet?

Today's discussion is expected to revolve on steps for reviving the battered economy and scaling up efforts to bring more 'red' zones- areas with a high number of COVID-19 cases- into 'orange' or 'green' zones'. Yesterday, the Indian Railways announced that it will gradually resume passenger train services from May 12. In the second phase of the lockdown, the Centre had allowed manufacturing and industrial activities across all the zones.

9.11 AM: Passenger train ops to start from tomorrow

The Ministry of Railways, on Sunday, announced that it will start operations of 15 passenger trains (30 return journeys) from May 12. All these trains will run from New Delhi railway station. The fares will be equivalent to the ticket fare that is charged for Rajdhani trains.

9.09 PM: Total Operational (initiated independent testing) laboratories reporting to Indian Council of Medical Research

Government laboratories: 345

Private laboratories: 131

Real-Time RT PCR for COVID-19:391 (Govt: 277+ Private: 114)

TrueNat Test for COVID-19:55 (Govt: 53+ Private: 02)

CBNAAT Test for COVID-19:30 (Govt: 15+ Private: 15)

Total No. of labs: 476

9.05 AM: Pune institute develops 1st indigenous antibody detection kit

The National Institute of Virology in Pune has successfully developed the first indigenous antibody detection kit for COVID-19 that will play a critical role in surveillance for coronavirus infection, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday. The test kit has the advantage of testing 90 samples together in a single run of 2.5 hours so that healthcare professionals can proceed quickly with necessary next steps, Vardhan said. - PTI

8.50 AM: Newark flight carrying Indians to land in Ahmedabad

Indian passengers arrive at Newark Liberty International Airport to board the Air India flight to Mumbai. The flight will later fly to Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Thermal screening and security checks of passengers have begun. Under Vande Bharat Mission, the government intends to bring back over 2 lakh Indians this month alone.

8.40 AM: 1,200 migrants off to Uttarakhand in special train

A special train carrying 1,200 passengers departed from Surat, Gujarat, for Kathgodam in Uttarakhand at 4 am, says Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office. A total of 366 trains have transported nearly four lakh migrant workers since the first special train was rolled out on May 1.

8.20 AM: 225 Indians from San Francisco land in India

Union Foreign Minister S Jaishankar says the first Air India special flight from the US has brought in 225 Indians from San Francisco to Mumbai.

8.00 AM: Salute all at forefront of research, innovation to defeat coronavirus: PM

On National Technology Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India salutes all those who are leveraging technology to bring a positive difference in the lives of others. "Today, technology is helping many in the efforts to make the world free from COVID-19. I salute all those at the forefront of research and innovation on ways to defeat Coronavirus. May we keep harnessing technology in order to create a healthier and better planet."