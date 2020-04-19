Coronavirus: Hardeep Singh Puri asks airlines not to restart booking till govt decides

Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Civil Aviation announced that the Aviation Ministry has taken no decision to open up domestic or international operations.

"The Ministry of Civil Aviation clarifies that so far no decision has been taken to open domestic or international operations," Puri said. "Airlines are advised to open their bookings only after a decision in this regard has been taken by the Government."





This announcement has come even after several airlines already announced their separate plans to open up ticket bookings.

Air India yesterday announced that it will open up bookings for select domestic routes on May 4 and bookings for international flights will start from June 1.

Earlier Indigo Airlines had announced that it has made preparations to for a phase-wise commencement of flights from May 4.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 announced that the nationwide lockdown would be extended till May 3. The government also released an advisory lifting up several restrictions so that the country can slowly turn back to normalcy.

