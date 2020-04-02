COVID-19 outbreak: GoAir extends 'protect your PNR' scheme till April 30

GoAir on Thursday said that it is extending the 'protect your PNR' scheme till 30 April 2020 to support the passengers during the coronavirus outbreak. The passengers' bookings with the airline between March 19 and April 30 (both dates inclusive) will have their tickets and travel fare covered under automatic protection under the scheme. "Considering that the government may lift the travel ban once the lockdown is revoked, it is evident that our customers would still need some more time to firm up their travel plans. GoAir is extending the industry's most generous 'protect your PNR' scheme till 30 April 2020 wherein customers are eligible to reschedule their flight for the next one year, i.e. until 30 April 2021," said GoAir spokesperson. India is under a 21-day lockdown currently to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"No need to call or email GoAir as the ticket and amount is being automatically protected. Customers can simply visit www.goair.in or use GoAir mobile app to manage their booking," GoAir also said.

Bookings between March 19, 2020, and April 30, 2020, both dates inclusive: "Even if the customer does not show up between 19 March 2020 and 30 April 2020, GoAir will automatically protect the customer's ticket and fare for travel on any future date until 30 April 2021."

Booking between March 11, 2020, for travel between May 1, 2020, and September 30, 2020, both dates inclusive: The customers can reschedule their travel to any other date without incurring rescheduling charges up to 14 days before the original travel date. "Rescheduling done with less than 14 days to departure will attract rescheduling charges as before. There will be a one-time waiver of change fees, but fare difference, if any, will be applicable," GoAir added.