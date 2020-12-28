Delhi airport introduces new passenger tracking system

Delhi airport's Terminal 3 has set up a new passenger tracking system that will assist in handling the flow of people, cut down waiting down and ensure physical distancing.

Given that flight operations are presently less than pre-COVID levels, only Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport are managing aircraft movement.

"The Xovis passenger tracking system (PTS), a queue management system, displays live waiting time, taken at various processes like check-in, security check etc., on screens put up at various places," Delhi airport's operator DIAL (Delhi International Airport Limited) said in a press release.

In the PTS (passenger tracking system), passengers are counted and tracked anonymously using the ceiling-mounted sensors.

The PTS receives data streams from the sensors and provides the airport operator with valuable key performance indicators (KPIs) such as waiting times, process times and passenger throughput.

"The KPIs are visualised on an intuitive dashboard, enabling airports to quickly identify crowded areas and bottlenecks," DIAL said.

The operator has put PTS display screens at various points of Terminal 3: check-in hall, arrival pier junction, etc.

DIAL said it has installed Xovis PTS after successful trials to "ensure better management of passenger flow and adherence to social distancing norms as a part of COVID-19 protocol".

The Civil Aviation Ministry had resumed scheduled domestic passenger services from May 25, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. However, airlines are permitted to operate maximum 80% of their pre-COVID flights.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country since March 23 due to the pandemic.

However, airlines have been permitted to operate special international flights under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under the bilateral air bubble pacts since July.

