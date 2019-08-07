Delhi's IGI Airport to become single-use plastic free by 2019

In response to a tweet, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport stated that it is working to be free of single-use plastic items by the end of this year. Single-use plastic items include mineral water bottles, packaged food items, juice and cold drink bottles, and more.

Recently, San Francisco International Airport, one of the largest in the US, has decided to stop the use of single-use plastic water bottles. The ban will come into effect from August 20. However, bottles of flavoured water have been kept out of the ban. Around 100 water fountains have been installed around the airport for passengers.

One of the busiest airports in India, the Indira Gandhi International Airport already has some environment-friendly achievements to its name. In 2017, the airport became the first in India to be solar-powered. A 7.84 MW solar plant has been installed alongside one of the runways. It is also a carbon-neutral airport, means that it offsets the amount of carbon dioxide it releases in the atmosphere.

