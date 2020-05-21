Fewer domestic flights to be allowed, frequency guidelines issued

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that only one-third of the approved 2020 summer schedule list will be allowed from metro to metro and metro to non-metro cities. "For operation from Metro to Metro cities, 1/3rd capacity of approved summer schedule 2020, which is more than 33.33%, will be allowed. For operation from Metro to non-metro cities & vice-versa, where weekly departures are greater than 100, 1/3rd capacity of approved summer schedule 2020, will be allowed," the minister said.

The lowest fare for Delhi Mumbai route, the densest route in the country, has been fixed at Rs. 3,500 and highest fare at Rs. 10,000. The caps, along with rider of 40% tickets in lower bracket of band, enable us to ensure reasonable fares for both passengers & airlines: @MoCA_GoIpic.twitter.com/ak2SdHARbM â PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 21, 2020

The minister said all stakeholders such as airlines, airports had cooperated, so the Centre decided to resume flights from May 25. "Lockdown has been effective, coronavirus-related fatality figures of India are one of the lowest in the world," he said.

Also read: Domestic flights rules: Staying in a containment zone? You're not allowed to fly

Among the guidelines for passengers, a self-declaration or Aarogya Setu App status on a compatible device will be obtained to ensure that a passenger is free of COVID-19 symptoms. "Passenger with red status on Aarogya Setu App will not be allowed to travel," said Puri.

Also Read: Domestic flights to resume from May 25: IndiGo, SpiceJet gear up for post-lockdown operations

On the question of resuming international flights, Puri said the Centre might have to tweak some procedures based on its experience on opening up of domestic flights, and only then it would think about international flights.

Also read: Domestic flights to resume: No over-the-counter check-in; only web check-in allowed

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) had earlier issued a set of general guidelines for passengers ahead of the resumption of domestic flight services. Air travel that has been prohibited since March 25 would resume from Monday, May 25, after a gap of two months. The ministry has said that all passengers must check-in online before they enter the airport.

Passengers must also keep in mind that no in-flight meals will be served during the journey. They would also need to wear protective gear such as gloves and masks during the flight. One would need to report at least two hours before the time of departure.

Also read: Domestic flights to resume from May 25: Govt caps airfares, one-third flights to be permitted

Watch: