Domestic flights rules: Staying in a containment zone? You're not allowed to fly

If you are currently living in what has been demarcated as a containment zone, you would not be allowed to travel. The Ministry of Civil Aviation issued a set of general guidelines for passengers from Monday onwards. Domestic flights that have been inoperative for two months will resume services on May 25.

The ministry, however, stated in the new guidelines: The passenger shall not travel if he or she is staying in a containment zone. Also, they should not travel if they have been tested positive for COVID-l9. The passengers are expected to certify the status of their health through the Aarogya Setu app or a self-declaration form.

Passengers who are not allowed to fly but undertake a journey would be liable for penal action.

Also read: Lockdown 4.0 Coronavirus Live Updates: Rail bookings to resume at service centres from Friday; cases-1.12 lakh

People who are flying must keep in mind that they must submit a form with the following declarations:

I/we am/are not residing in any containment zone

I/we am/are not suffering from any cough/fever/any respiratory distress

I/we am/are not under quarantine

If I/we develop any of the above-mentioned symptoms I shall contact the concerned health authorities immediately

I/we have not tested COVID-19 positive in the last two months

I/we am/are eligible to travel as per the extant norms

I/we will make my mobile number/contact details available to the airlines whenever required by them

I/we understand that if I/we undertake the air journey without meeting the eligibility criteria, I/we will be liable to penal action

I/we undertake to adhere to the health protocol prescribed by the destination state/UT

Also read: Domestic flights to resume: No over-the-counter check-in; only web check-in allowed

The ministry said that only when the form is produced will the boarding pass be issued. "The airlines shall ensure that the boarding pass is issued only after the declaration given above has been made by the passenger. In case of a PNR having more than one passenger, the declaration would be deemed to be covering all the passengers mentioned in the PNR," the guidelines mentioned.

The passenger must ensure that the baggage tag is printed and affixed on the bag at a prominent place. If they are unable to print, then it must be written boldly on a piece of thick paper and affixed on the bag with a string.

Also read: Domestic flights to resume on Monday: What to keep in mind when you go to airport?

Also read: New baggage rules for domestic flights; check out SOPs, other details