GoAir kicks off two-day flight flash sale today; fares start at Rs 1,199

GoAir has launched a new offer 'Fly Smart Save Big' with lowest fares starting at Rs 1,199. The offer applies to several routes but only on bookings made today and tomorrow. The two-day promotion ends on January 4. For instance, a Mumbai-Delhi flight, which otherwise cost over Rs 3,000, not including taxes and fees, is available for just Rs 1,499 for the travel window spanning February 7 and February 17.

The other sectors covered by the promotion have different travel dates, going up till end-September, according to GoAir's website. The offer is limited to select flight originating from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Ranchi, Lucknow, Nagpur, Patna, Pune and Chennai.

GoAir is also offering 50% discount on tickets for its flights to Phuket for individuals going to attend the Thailand Yacht Show to be held from January 10 to 13, Mint reported. In a statement the airline said that it has partnered with Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous 2019 for this offer.

In the face of cut-throat competition in the aviation space, GoAir is not the only airline rolling out such discounted fare promotions. AirAsia India is likewise offering flight tickets starting from Rs 1, 599 for its new daily direct flights between Mumbai and Bengaluru, which will commence from January 15.

