Jet Airways crisis: Don't resort to predatory ticket pricing, govt warns airlines

The Ministry of Civil Aviation Thursday directed airlines to keep fares at affordable levels and not indulge in predatory pricing, amid rise in ticket prices. Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said the movement of airfares is being closely monitored. During a meeting with representatives of airlines Thursday, Kharola said they have been "strictly advised" not to resort to predatory pricing and keep the prices at affordable levels.

All airlines have assured us that they would not resort to predatory pricing, he added. Airfares have risen amid reduced number of flights in the wake of grounding of planes by Jet Airways. On Tuesday, aviation regulator DGCA asked airlines to reduce fares on 10 domestic routes to "reasonable levels" as ticket prices on these high density routes had increased up to 30 per cent in the last one month.

