SpiceJet passenger attempts to open emergency exit mid-flight, handed over to cops

A passenger onboard a Delhi-Varanasi SpiceJet flight on Saturday attempted to open the emergency exit while the plane was still in the air. The passenger was restrained by the flight crew with help of other co-passengers before the individual could open the emergency exit and put people's lives at risk.

The crew immediately informed the flight Captain about the situation. The Captain requested the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) for a priority landing of the aircraft.

"On 27th March 2021, a passenger travelling on SpiceJet flight SG-2003 (Delhi-Varanasi) tried to open the emergency door of the aircraft in an abusive and aggressive state while the aircraft was airborne," SpiceJet said in a statement, according to ANI.

The SpiceJet flight SG-2003 flight landed safely at the Varanasi airport. The trouble-causing passenger was then handed over to the local police by the CISF and the airline's security staff.

