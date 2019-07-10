SpiceJet technician dies at Kolkata airport after getting stuck in landing gear door of aircraft

A SpiceJet technician died early morning on Tuesday after he got stuck in the main landing door while working on an aircraft at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata. The accident happened around 1.45 am when the door got "accidentally" shut at the airport. Meanwhile, the fire Brigade personnel have taken out his body.

"The technician was carrying out maintenance on the landing gear of the Bombardier Q400 plane when the landing door accidentally got closed and he got stuck there," an official at Kolkata airport told PTI.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet is yet to respond to the incident.

Also Read: SpiceJet gets 43% of slots vacated by Jet Airways

A complaint on "unnatural death" was filed at Airport police station, a senior police officer said.

A police team visited the spot where the accident happened, the officer said, adding forensic experts will now collect evidence.

Also Read: What happened when SpiceJet aircraft overshot runway at CST Airport

"Our officers have reached the spot. We are talking to other staffers of the airline who were present there. We are trying to understand whether it was a technical glitch or the result of someone's callousness," the officer told the news agency.

The incident comes days after a SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 aircraft from Jaipur to Mumbai went off the runway due to heavy rains at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. Soon after the incident, the airport authorities declared a full emergency and several flights were diverted.

Also Read: SpiceJet to start 8 new daily international flights from Mumbai, Delhi