SpiceJet to start 8 new daily international flights from Mumbai, Delhi

Low cost carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday said it would launch eight new daily international flights from Mumbai and Delhi in July.

"SpiceJet will service Mumbai-Riyadh-Mumbai, Mumbai-Dhaka-Mumbai, Delhi-Dhaka-Delhi and Delhi-Jeddah-Delhi with daily non-stop flights," Gurugram-headquartered airline said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The airline will deploy its 168-seater Boeing 737-800 aircraft on all the routes.

SpiceJet said that it is the first Indian LCC to connect Mumbai with Riyadh and Dhaka, and Delhi with Dhaka and Jeddah.

"Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia, earmarks SpiceJet's 10th international destination and the fourth station in the Middle Eastern market," the airline said.

The flights to Dhaka and Jeddah will begin from the last week of July, while the flight to Riyadh will commence on August 15, 2019.

"The airline is all set to commence operations on the Mumbai-Jeddah route from July 5, 2019," it said.

Commenting on the development, Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet said, "We are delighted to add Riyadh as our tenth international destination and add more flights to Jeddah and Dhaka thus providing our passengers with multiple flight options."

"SpiceJet is the only Indian budget airline to operate to Saudi Arabia and our new flights to Riyadh and Jeddah should greatly benefit the thousands of pilgrims travelling from India," he added.

SpiceJet operates 597 average daily flights to 62 destinations, including 53 domestic and 9 international ones. The airline has a fleet of 76 Boeing 737, 31 Bombardier Q-400s and two B737 freighters.

Ahead of the announcement, shares of SpiceJet closed trade at Rs 125.20, up 1.91 per cent, on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar

