Bank holidays in January 2021: Check the complete list of bank holidays in January

Visiting a bank for some urgent business only to find out that the bank is closed today is not an experience anyone would be delighted by. Knowing which days are bank holidays important especially for people who have frequent avail bank services.

Banks would remain closed for a total of 14 days in January 2021. These include the four Sundays along with second and fourth Saturday. Banks would also remain closed on Republic Day i.e January 26 which is the only national holiday for the month of January.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), these bank holidays may differ from state to state and be different in various banks. RBI advises customers to plan their bank visits accordingly in order to avoid disappointment. While the bank branches would remain closed on these dates, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as normal.

RBI notes that for the year 2021, banks would remain closed for more than 40 days through the year. RBI has provided a list of all bank holidays in January under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Here is the list of national bank holidays in January 2021.

National Holidays

01 January 2021- New Year's Day

03 January 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)

09 January 2021- Second Saturday

10 January 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)

17 January 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)

23 January 2021- Fourth Saturday

24 January 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)

26 January 2021- Republic Day

31 January 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)

Apart from national bank holidays, there are regional bank holidays for which banks are only closed in specific areas. Here is the list of regional bank holidays and the areas in which they would apply:

Regional Holidays

02 January 2021- New Year's celebration: Observed only in Mizoram

14 January 2021- Makar Sankranti/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti: Observed in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim and Telangana

15 January 2021- Thiruvalluvar Day/Magh Bihu and Tusu Puja: Observed in Tamil Nadu and Assam

16 January 2021- Uzhavar Thirunal: Observed only in Mizoram

23 January 2021- Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: Observed only in Tripura

25 January 2021- Imoinu Iratpa: Observed only in Manipur

