HDFC Bank's deposits grow 14% to Rs 11.32 lakh crore in FY21

HDFC Bank, which is India's largest bank in terms of m-cap, has said its advances stood Rs 11,32,000 crore as of March 31, 2021, showing a growth of around 13.9 per cent over Rs 9,93,700 crore as of March 31, 2020, and 4.6 per cent over Rs 10,82,300 crore as of December 31, 2020.

As per regulatory (Basel 2) segment classification, domestic retail loans of HDFC Bank grew around 7.5 per cent on March 31 on a year-on-year basis and around 5 per cent over December 31, 2020, the bank said in a regulatory filing. Domestic wholesale loans grew 21 per cent YoY, while such loans grew 4.5 per cent sequentially.

The disclosure was made in accordance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, and Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information in terms of Regulation 8 of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

The bank's deposits stood at Rs 13,35,000 crore as of March 31, a 16.3 per cent growth over Rs 11,47,500 crore as of March 31, 2020. Sequentially, the bank saw 5 per cent growth over deposits worth Rs 12,71,100 crore as of December 31, 2020.

HDFC Bank's CASA deposits aggregated to Rs 6,155,00 crore as of March 31, a 27 per cent growth over Rs 4,846,00 crore as of March 31, 2020. Sequentially, it saw a 12.5 per cent growth from Rs 5,467,00 crore CASA deposits on December 31, 2020. The CASA ratio was 46 per cent as of March 31 as against 42.2 per cent as of March 31, 2020, and 43 per cent as of December 31, 2020.

The bank said during Q4, HDFC Bank bought loans worth Rs 7,503 crore through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited. HDFC Bank share declined Rs 45.90 or 3.11 per cent to Rs 1,440.85 during early trade on Monday.

