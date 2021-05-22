SBI customers alert! Internet banking services to be unavailable till May 23

The State Bank of India (SBI) has said its digital services will remain affected as an upgrade is to be made to its NEFT system on Saturday, May 22. SBI's digital banking platforms, including Yono, Yono lite, internet banking, and NEFT services, will remain affected between 12 and 2 pm on May 23 (Sunday). RTGS services shall, however, remain available as usual.

"Important Notice. SBI will be undertaking technical upgradation of its NEFT systems after the close of business on May 22, 2021. NEFT services on Internet Banking/YONO/YONO Lite will not be available between 00.01 hours and 14.00 hours on Sunday, May 23, 2021. RTGS services will be available as usual," India's largest public service lender tweeted.





The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had said in a communique dated May 17, 2021, said, "Technical upgrade of NEFT, targeted to enhance the performance and resilience, is scheduled after the close of business of May 22, 2021. Accordingly, NEFT service will not be available from 00:01 hours to 14:00 hours on Sunday, May 23, 2021. The RTGS system will continue to be operational as usual during this period. Similar technical upgrade for RTGS was completed on April 18, 2021."

SBI's services such as INB, YONO, YONO Lite, and UPI were also affected due to the maintenance activities between 22.45 hours on May 21, 2021, to 01.15 hours on May 22, 2021, and will also remain affected between 02.40 hours and 06.10 hours on May 23, 2021.

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience.#SBI#StateBankOfIndia#ImportantNotice#InternetBanking#OnlineSBIpic.twitter.com/a3zwn5qprb â State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) May 21, 2021

Meanwhile, the public sector bank also stated earlier this week that they will open their branches for only 4 hours-from 10 am to 2 pm till May 31.

Customers can only avail of services such as cash deposits and withdrawals, clearing of cheques, remittances, and government transactions at SBI branches. The public sector lender also urged its customers to use payment options like debit and credit cards, RTGS, NEFT, UPI, and RuPay cards.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: SBI writes off bad loans worth Rs 52,758 crore in 4 years, Rs 17,590 crore in FY21

Also read: SBI changes rules, timings amid second COVID-19 wave; all you need to know