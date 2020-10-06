SBI invites application for fellowship; offers Rs 1 lakh per month salary

The country's largest lender the State Bank of India (SBI) has invited application for post-doctoral research fellowships at its official website sbi.co.in. The last date to apply for the SBI post-doctoral research fellowship is October 8. However, candidates can send a hard copy of the online application to the SBI, CRPD, Corporate Centre, third floor, Atlanta Building, Nariman Point, Mumbai (Maharashtra, INDIA), PIN-400021 till October 15.

SBI post-doctoral research fellowship: Eligibility

Candidates applying for the fellowship must have a PhD in banking, finance, economics or related to the BFSI sector. Applicants also should have a minimum of three years' post-qualification work experience in teaching or research work.

Age limit

The upper age limit is capped at 40 years. The age will be calculated as on June 30.

SBI postdoctoral research fellowship 2020: Fee

The application fee to apply for the SBI postdoctoral fellowship is Rs 750. However, reserved category candidates including SC, ST, and PwD candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

SBI postdoctoral research fellowship 2020: Stipend

There is a total of five vacancies for this fellowship. The selected candidates will get a fixed monthly stipend of Rs 1 lakh, subject to deduction of TDS as applicable. Moreover, a one-time endowment of Rs 2-5 lakh will be awarded at the end of two years in case of exemplary research performance or international publications in reputed journals.

Candidates can send a hardcopy of the online SBI form along with these documents.

CV with a list of publications

ID proof

Photocopies of education certificates, mark sheets

Experience certificates

Two-page write up on high-quality publication by the candidate

Two-page write up on intended research work at SBI

At least two letters of recommendations

No objection certificates

Photocopies of two best journal papers

The applications will be shortlisted followed by an interview and presentation round. The candidates are expected to work at SBI, Kolkata, however, they can be placed anywhere.

