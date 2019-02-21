Total gross loan of microfinance industry grows 6% to Rs 65,090 crore in December quarter

Total gross loan portfolio of the microfinance industry stands at Rs 65,090 crore at the end of the third quarter, showing an increase of 6 per cent from the previous quarter and an annual growth of 37 per cent, according to a report by Sa-Dhan.

The report is based on data provided by 124 microfinance institutions.

Combined microcredit portfolio of all lenders as on December 31, 2018, was Rs 1,57,497 crore of which NBFC-MFIs are leading with Rs 60,117 crore and 38.17 per cent market share, followed by banks with Rs 52,556 crore and 33.37 per cent market share.

