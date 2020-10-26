'You are an inspiration': ICICI Bank pays tribute to outgoing HDFC Bank MD, CEO Aditya Puri

ICICI Bank expressed its gratitude towards rival lender HDFC Bank's outgoing Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Aditya Puri, for his contribution to the banking sector of the country.

Taking to Twitter, ICICI tweeted, "#ICICIBank thanks you, Mr Aditya Puri, for your contribution to the Indian banking industry. Throughout your illustrious career spanning decades, you have been an inspiration to many. We wish you the very best for your future endeavours."





Aditya Puri bid adieu to HDFC Bank after 25 years of building it to one of the country's biggest lenders. Puri was the longest serving head of any private bank of the country. He was also reported to be the most highly paid CEO of any Indian bank with a monthly salary of Rs 89 lakh.

HDFC honoured its retiring MD and CEO by putting up a massive flyer of the 70 year old banker at its headquarters in Worli, Mumbai. The massive flyer read: "Thank you, Mr Aditya Puri, for 25 glorious years."

Puri will be replaced by Sashidhar Jagsidhan as the next CEO of HDFC bank. Jagdishan will take charge on October 27.

