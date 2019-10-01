Govt slashes natural gas prices by 12.5% for October-March period

Prices of locally produced gas has been cut for the October 2019-March 2020 period by 12.5% from the previous six months to $3.23 per million metric British thermal units (mmBtu).
It has also set the ceiling price for gas produced from more challenging fields at $8.43 per mmBtu for the same period, down about 9.5%, the statement showed.