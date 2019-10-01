Govt slashes natural gas prices by 12.5% for October-March period

Prices of locally produced gas has been cut for the October 2019-March 2020 period by 12.5% from the previous six months to $3.23 per million metric British thermal units (mmBtu), the government said in a statement.

It has also set the ceiling price for gas produced from more challenging fields at $8.43 per mmBtu for the same period, down about 9.5%, the statement showed.

The prices will be applicable on gross heat value basis.

Lower natural gas prices mean reduced costs for gas for fertilisers, automobiles and households. They will also cut earnings for state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd.

