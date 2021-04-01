NTPC records highest-ever power generation of 314 BU in FY21

State-owned power giant NTPC on Thursday said it recorded the highest-ever power generation of 314 billion units (BU) in 2020-21, with a growth of 8.2 per cent over 2019-20.

"NTPC, India's largest power generating company, recorded its highest-ever group generation of 314 BU in FY21, a growth of 8.2 per cent compared to previous year," the company said in a statement.

On a standalone basis, NTPC generated 270.9 BU in 2020-21, an increase of 4.3 per cent over the previous year.

During 2020-21, the NTPC group also recorded the highest-ever single-day generation of 1,192.42 million units (group) and 990.65 million units (NTPC). The coal plants registered a PLF (plant load factor or capacity utilisation) of 66 per cent with an availability factor of 91.43 per cent.

In another feat, Singrauli Unit-1 in Uttar Pradesh, the first and the oldest unit of NTPC, which was commissioned 39 years ago, and Korba Unit-2 in Chhattisgarh, commissioned 37 years ago, have achieved over 100 per cent PLF.

The stellar performance of Singrauli and Korba units is a testimony to the expertise of NTPC engineers, operation and maintenance practices and NTPC systems.

NTPC also realised 100 per cent of the billed amount from the distribution companies (discoms) and for the first time, realisation crossed Rs 1 lakh crore.

The total installed capacity of NTPC Group increased 5.96 per cent to 65,810 megawatt (MW), with 4,160 MW of capacity addition in 2020-21. On a standalone basis, NTPC's capacity increased 4.03 per cent to 52,385 MW.

Along with power generation, NTPC has also ventured into various new business areas like e-mobility and waste-to-energy, and participated in the bidding for power distribution of Union territories.

NTPC is also actively exploring green hydrogen solutions and captive industries in its plant premises.

NTPC Group has 70 power stations, including 26 renewable projects. The group has over 18 gigawatt (GW) of capacity under-construction, including 5 GW of renewable energy projects. Uninterrupted supply of electricity through environment-friendly energy projects at affordable prices has been the hallmark of NTPC.

NTPC is striving to achieve the highest reliability and efficiency keeping safety and environment issues on top.

With global shift in energy space, NTPC is increasingly emphasising on ESG and changed its focus to renewable for future growth while improving on sustainability matrix. Sustained efforts are underway for transforming into an Integrated Energy Company.

Also Read: NTPC, ONGC launch recruitment drive for women, focus on gender parity