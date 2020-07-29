Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged today; check out prices across metros

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the metros on Wednesday. Oil companies had raised diesel rates by 15 paise per litre in Delhi on July 26. This took the retail selling price in the national capital to Rs 81.94 per litre, its highest ever. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs 80.11 per litre.

However, petrol prices have not been altered since June 29. Petrol prices remained unchanged at Rs 80.43 per litre in Delhi and Rs 87.19 per litre in Mumbai.

In the past five weeks, diesel prices have risen on 30 occasions, while petrol rates have risen 21 times.

Oil companies began daily revision of the two auto fuels from June 7 after keeping the price unchanged for 82 days during COVID-19 related lockdown.

Check latest and revised petrol prices across 8 major cities

Price of petrol in Delhi today, July 29- Rs 80.43/litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai today, July 29-Rs 87.19/litre

Price of petrol in Chennai today, July 29-Rs 83.63/litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata today, July 29-Rs 82.10/litre

Price of petrol in Hyderabad today, July 29-Rs 83.49/litre

Price of petrol in Bengaluru today, July 29-Rs 83.04/litre

Price of petrol in Gurgaon today, July 29- Rs 78.64/litre

Price of petrol in Noida today, July 29-Rs 81.08/litre

Check latest and revised diesel prices today

Price of diesel in Delhi today, July 29- Rs 81.94/litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai today, July 29- Rs 80.11/litre

Price of diesel in Chennai today, July 29-Rs 78.86/litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata today, July 29- Rs 77.04/litre

Price of diesel in Hyderabad today, July 29- Rs 80.14/litre

Price of diesel in Bengaluru today, July 29-Rs 77.88/litre

Price of diesel in Gurgaon today, July 29- Rs 73.98/litre

Price of diesel in Noida today, July 29- Rs 73.83/litre

Meanwhile, oil prices rose on Wednesday after an industry report showed that crude inventories in the US fell against expectations, Reuters reported. Brent crude futures were up by 14 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at $43.36 a barrel by 0326 GMT, after dropping 0.4 per cent on Tuesday.

Inventories of crude oil in the US dropped by 6.8 million barrels last week to 531 million barrels, according to a data by American Petroleum Institute.

