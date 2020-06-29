Petrol price hiked by Rs 9.17, diesel Rs 11.14 since June 7; fuel rates cross Rs 80 in Delhi

Petrol prices have been increased by 5 paise per litre and diesel by 13 paise per litre on Monday after prices were kept intact on Sunday in Delhi. Petrol prices in Delhi have been hiked to Rs 80.43/ litre from Rs 80.38/litre, while disel rates have been increased to Rs 80.53/litre from Rs 80.40/litre, according to price notification of state oil marketing companies.

Rates have been increased across the country but the final retail selling price differs from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

In Mumbai, petrol price has increased from Rs 87.14 per litre to Rs 87.19/litre, while diesel rate has hiked to Rs 78.83/litre from Rs 78.71 per litre.

With this, diesel rates have been hiked for 22 days, petrol price has been raised on 21 occasions since June 7. The cumulative increase since the oil companies started the cycle on June 7 now totals to Rs 9.17 for petrol and Rs 11.14 for diesel.

On June 7, oil companies had restarted revising prices in line with costs after ending an 82-day hiatus during which they adjusted steep excise duty hikes by the government against the fall in benchmark international oil rates.

Check latest and revised petrol prices across 8 major cities

Price of petrol in Delhi today, June 29- Rs 80.43/litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai today, June 29-Rs 87.19/litre

Price of petrol in Chennai today, June 29-Rs 83.63/litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata today, June 29-Rs 82.10/litre

Price of petrol in Hyderabad today, June 29-Rs 83.49/litre

Price of petrol in Bengaluru today, June 29-Rs 83.04/litre

Price of petrol in Gurgaon today, June 29- Rs 78.64/litre

Price of petrol in Noida today, June 29-Rs 81.08/litre

Check latest and revised diesel prices today

Price of diesel in Delhi today, June 29- Rs Rs 80.53/litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai today, June 29- Rs 87.19/litre

Price of diesel in Chennai today, June 29-Rs 77.72/litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata today, June 29- Rs 75.64/litre

Price of diesel in Hyderabad today, June 29- Rs 78.69/litre

Price of diesel in Bengaluru today, June 29--Rs 76.58/litre

Price of diesel in Gurgaon today, June 29- Rs 72.77/litre

Price of diesel in Noida today, June 29- Rs 72.59/litre

Meanwhile, Brent crude LCOc1 dropped 66 cents, or 1.6 per cent, to $40.36 a barrel by 1150 GMT while US crude CLc1 was at $37.86, down 63 cents, or 1.6 per cent. Brent crude is set to end June with three consecutive monthly gains as oil demand improved after countries eased lockdown measures.

