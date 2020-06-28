Petrol, diesel price today: Fuel rates kept unchanged; up to Rs 10.17 per litre hike since June 7

Petrol and diesel prices have been kept unchanged today. This has been the second break in the rising fuel prices since June 7. Before today, prices were kept unchanged on June 24. Petrol and diesel have seen a consistent rise across all major cities, taking the overall price to over Rs 80 in Delhi.

As per the latest data by the oil marketing companies, petrol costs Rs 80.38 per litre in Delhi, while diesel costs Rs 80.40/litre. Both petrol and diesel have seen Rs 9.12 and Rs 10.17 per litre hike, respectively, since June 7. For the first time, diesel costs more than petrol in the national capital.

Taxes form about two-thirds of the total retail selling price of petrol and diesel. On a litre of petrol, people pay Rs 50.69 or 64 per cent tax, including Rs 32.98 in central excise duty and Rs 17.71 as VAT. Similarly, diesel attracts 63 per cent or Rs 49.43 per litre as taxes, including Rs 31.83 as excise duty and Rs 17.60 as VAT.

Check latest and revised petrol prices across 4 major cities

Price of petrol in Delhi today, June 28- Rs 80.38/litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai today, June 28-Rs 87.14/litre

Price of petrol in Chennai today, June 28-Rs 83.59/litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata today, June 28-Rs 82.05/litre

Check latest and revised diesel prices today

Price of diesel in Delhi today, June 28- Rs 80.40/litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai today, June 28- Rs 78.71/litre

Price of diesel in Chennai today, June 28-Rs 77.61/litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata today, June 28- Rs 75.52/litre

Meanwhile, crude oil prices have settled lower as new coronavirus cases spiked in the United States and China, and on growing concerns about rising US output ticking up while crude stockpiles sat at record highs, reported Reuters. As per the latest data, Brent crude LCOc1 futures settled at $40.87, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures settled at $38.40.

