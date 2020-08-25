Petrol prices hiked for 6th day straight; diesel rates remain unchanged

State oil companies have increased petrol prices for the sixth day straight across all metros on Tuesday. In Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, petrol rates have been hiked by 11 paise today.

Since August 16, oil companies have been raising petrol prices across metros, barring August 19. In these 10 days, petrol prices have increased by Rs 1.3 in Delhi and Rs 1.2 in Mumbai.

At present, petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 81.73 per litre and Rs 88.39 per litre in Mumbai.

In other metro cities, petrol rates are as follows -- Rs 84.73/litre in Chennai; Rs 83.24/litre in Kolkata; Rs 84.94/litre in Hyderabad; Rs 84.39/litre in Bengaluru; Rs 79.89 in Gurugram, and Rs 82.09 in Noida.

However, diesel prices have remained unchanged for almost a month. Diesel is priced at Rs 73.56 per litre in Delhi and Rs 80.11 per litre in Mumbai. Similarly, the price of diesel in Chennai and Kolkata remain unchanged at Rs 78.86 and Rs 77.06 per litre, respectively.

Check latest and revised petrol prices today

Price of petrol in Delhi today, August 25- Rs 81.73/litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai today, August 25-Rs 88.39/litre

Price of petrol in Chennai today, August 25-Rs 84.73/litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata today, August 25-Rs 83.24/litre

Price of petrol in Hyderabad today, August 25-Rs 84.94/litre

Price of petrol in Bengaluru today, August 25-Rs 84.39/litre

Price of petrol in Gurgaon today, August 25- Rs 79.89/litre

Price of petrol in Noida today, August 25-Rs 82.09/litre

Check latest and revised diesel prices today

Price of diesel in Delhi today, August 25- Rs 73.56/litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai today, August 25- Rs 80.11/litre

Price of diesel in Chennai today, August 25-Rs 78.86/litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata today, August 25- Rs 77.06/litre

Price of diesel in Hyderabad today, August 25- Rs 80.17/litre

Price of diesel in Bengaluru today, August 25-Rs 77.88/litre

Price of diesel in Gurgaon today, August 25- Rs 74.03/litre

Price of diesel in Noida today, August 25- Rs 73.87/litre

Price of diesel in Ghaziabad today, August 25- Rs 73.71/litre

Meanwhile, crude oil prices were mixed on Tuesday as traders weighed massive production cuts in the US Gulf Coast against rising coronavirus cases in Asia and Europe, Reuters reported. Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 added 5 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $45.18 a barrel by 0055 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 was down 9 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $42.53 a barrel.

