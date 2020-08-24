Petrol prices hiked for fifth day straight; costs Rs 81.62 in Delhi, Rs 88.8 in Mumbai

State oil companies have increased petrol prices for fifth day straight across all metros on Monday. In Delhi, Gurugram and Bengaluru, petrol rates have been hiked by 13 paise today, whereas, in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, petrol has increased by 12 paise. In Hyderabad, petrol has climbed by 14 paise.

Since August 16, oil companies have been raising petrol prices across metros, barring August 19. In these nine days, petrol prices have increased by Rs 1.19 in Delhi and Rs 1.09 in Mumbai.

At present, Delhi's petrol price stands at Rs 81.62 per litre and in Mumbai at Rs 88.8 per litre.

In other metro cities, petrol rates are as follows--Rs 84.64/litre in Chennai; Rs 83.13/litre in Kolkata; Rs 84.83/litre in Hyderabad; Rs 84.27/litre in Bengaluru; Rs 79.79 in Gurugram, and Rs 82.01in Noida.

However, diesel prices have remained unchanged for almost a month. Diesel is priced at Rs 73.56 per litre in Delhi and Rs 80.11 per litre in Mumbai. Similarly, the price of diesel in Chennai and Kolkata remained unchanged at Rs 78.86 and Rs 77.06 per litre, respectively.

Check latest and revised petrol prices today

Price of petrol in Delhi today, August 24- Rs 81.62 /litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai today, August 24-Rs 88.28/litre

Price of petrol in Chennai today, August 24-Rs 84.64/litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata today, August 24-Rs 83.13/litre

Price of petrol in Hyderabad today, August 24-Rs 84.83/litre

Price of petrol in Bengaluru today, August 24-Rs 84.27/litre

Price of petrol in Gurgaon today, August 24- Rs 79.79/litre

Price of petrol in Noida today, August 24-Rs 82.01 /litre

Check latest and revised diesel prices today

Price of diesel in Delhi today, August 24- Rs 73.56/litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai today, August 24- Rs 80.11/litre

Price of diesel in Chennai today, August 24-Rs 78.86/litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata today, August 24- Rs 77.06/litre

Price of diesel in Hyderabad today, August 24- Rs 80.17/litre

Price of diesel in Bengaluru today, August 24-Rs 77.88/litre

Price of diesel in Gurgaon today, August 24- Rs 74.03/litre

Price of diesel in Noida today, August 24- Rs 73.87/litre

Price of diesel in Ghaziabad today, August 24- Rs 73.71/litre

Meanwhile, crude oil prices remained steady on Monday as storms closed in on the Gulf of Mexico, shutting more than half the region's oil production, Reuters reported. Brent futures slipped 2 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $44.33 a barrel by 0316 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 2 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $42.32 a barrel.Also read: Petrol increases by Rs 1 in Delhi in 8 days; diesel prices remain unchanged

