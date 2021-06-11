How Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Google are shifting to hybrid work regimes

Remote work became the most obvious solution last year when governments started imposing lockdowns across the globe. But as time passed and the first wave abated only to be followed by the second, people started missing their workplaces. The recent Microsoft Work Trend Index India Findings revealed that as many as 74 per cent of Indian employees want more flexible work options and 73 per cent of them want to spend time with colleagues. Another survey by Space Matrix revealed that 85 per cent people now want to go back to their workplaces more than 2-3 days a week.

That is what big companies like Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Google are now offering -- hybrid work regimes. It is expected to give the best of both worlds.

Here's how the big league is adapting to the changing work scenario:

AMAZON

Amazon said that even after COVID-related restrictions are done away with, the conglomerate's corporate and tech employees will not have to work in offices full time. "Like all companies and organisations around the world, we're managing every stage of this pandemic for the first time, learning and evolving as we go," Amazon stated in its updated return-to-office guidance.

"We've been thinking about how to balance our desire to provide flexibility to work from home with our belief that we invent best for customers when we are together in the office," the guidance added.

Corporate and tech workers at Amazon can work remotely for two days a week and will also be offered the choice to return to the office for three days a week. Besides, they will be given an option to work from a domestic location for four weeks per year.

FACEBOOK

Social media behemoth Facebook said it will give its employees the option of continuing remote work for a long period of time. The company has also offered to help its employees shift to other countries so that they can work from home.

"As of June 15, Facebook will also expand remote work across international borders, supporting moves from the United States to Canada as well as shifts to Britain from other parts of Europe," Facebook said.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg had also stated that he expects the shift to remote work to be a lasting one at the social network which is planning to hire employees who are able to perform their tasks from wherever on the planet they live.

APPLE

iPhone maker Apple wants some of the company's employees to come to office in September for at least 3 days a week-Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. Staff will be allowed to work remotely on Wednesdays and Fridays, Apple CEO Tim Cook mentioned in an internal memo.

The employees will have the option to work remotely for up to two weeks a year, "to be closer to family and loved ones, find a change of scenery, manage unexpected travel, or a different reason all your own," as per this memo.

Teams that are expected to work in person will, however, have to resume office for 5 days a week.

GOOGLE

Google had said that it expects 20 per cent of its workforce to continue working remotely while around 60 per cent will work a hybrid schedule which includes three days in the office and two days 'wherever they work best'.

The remaining 20 per cent can change their location to a different Google office. Google employees will also be able to work from any location other than their main office for up to 20 days per year.

In his email to employees, Google CEO Sundar Pichai mentioned when employees will have to come to the office will be decided on the basis of the team they are associated with. "The future of work is flexibility. The changes above are a starting point to help up do our very best work and have fun doing it," Pichai wrote in an email to employees.

SAP

Business software company SAP is adopting flexible working for 100,000 employees globally after positive feedback on remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SAP found in an internal poll that 94 per cent of its staff wanted to take advantage of greater working flexibility while nearly 50 per cent planned to work in office for one or two days a week in the future. The company will also redesign its offices to make more space for teamwork and collaboration.

"It gives employees 100 per cent flexibility," SAP's chief marketing and solutions officer Julia White said. White added that while getting to know your co-workers personally is important, she values the flexibility that enables her to meet both her professional and personal commitments as a single mother.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal