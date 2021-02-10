TCS to hire 1,500 tech staff in UK over next year

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said on Wednesday, February 10, that it will hire 1,500 technology employees in the UK over the next year.

The announcement followed a meeting between TCS chief executive Rajesh Gopinathan and visiting UK trade secretary Liz Truss on Monday, February 8, in Mumbai, where the two sides discussed the company's commitment to continue investing in the UK's economy, innovation, technology sector, and in developing workforce skills.

The latest announcement builds on TCS's 45-year history in the UK.

"By partnering with some of UK's largest corporations in their growth and transformation initiatives and helping them harness the power of emerging technologies to launch new innovative products and services, TCS has been an integral part of the UK economy's initiatives to remain globally competitive," TCS said in a statement.

The Mumbai-headquartered software services giant has grown its business in the UK almost four-fold over the last decade entirely organically, making it one of the largest providers of IT and IT-enabled services in the nation.

"This development builds on the great work TCS is delivering to our UK customers. Our sustained investments have made TCS the preferred growth and transformation partner of our valued customers in the UK, allowing them to digitally transform their business for competitive growth," said Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TCS.

TCS is also one of the UK's largest recruiters of IT talent. Its workforce in the UK has 54 nationalities represented, where women account for 28 per cent of the total employees, much higher than the 17 per cent average in the IT sector. The company, however, did not divulge the current headcount for the UK market.

"The UK has been an important market for TCS for many years. Our success here has come from our single-minded focus on creating value for our customers through a model that attracts, trains, retains and engages the brightest talent that UK offers, while discharging our social and environmental responsibilities," said Amit Kapur, country head, TCS UK & Ireland.

"India is the world's biggest democracy and a nation that shares our belief in free enterprise. Deeper trading ties will create opportunities for UK businesses that were simply not there as part of the EU, and set the stage for a much closer partnership with one of the economic powerhouses of the present and future, ensuring more investors like Tata Consultancy Services bring jobs and growth to the UK," said Liz Truss, UK Secretary of State for International Trade.

"We will be collaborating much more closely in the industries of tomorrow like science, tech and green growth, so we can build back better and deliver an export-led, investment-led, jobs-led recovery from coronavirus," said Truss.