TCS bags Three UK's contract to accelerate 5G rollout

Leading global IT services major Tata Consultancy Services(TCS) has been selected by one of the UK's leading mobile network carriers Three UK to configure its mobile network for its ongoing 5G services rollout.

Three UK is in the process of deploying a new 5G radio access network, which already live in 175 towns and cities in the UK. TCS will manage the configuration of a new core next generation mobile network and ensure it integrates correctly with the 5G radio access network.

Its work will include configuring the core network for new site deployments, site upgrades, performance management, and 3G and 4G tuning changes.

"TCS' software will speed-up configuration checking and reduce manual errors, ensuring first-time right network configuration. TCS is also providing 24x7 support across the network for configuration corrections and ad-hoc site testing. These improvements will help Three deliver faster, secure and more reliable 5G services to its customers," TCS said in a statement.

"Three UK's 5G roll-out is underpinned by our agility in bringing services to market. Our decision to partner with TCS was based on this need to deliver at pace whilst being flexible to changing demands," said Carlo Melis, Chief Networks Officer, Three UK.

Carol Wilson, Head, Communications, Media and Information Services Business -Europe and UK, TCS, said our new partnership will help Three's network to continue to provide the standout experience their customers expect.

TCS has been providing different services to Three UK for the past 15 years. Three UK was the UK's first 3G only network. It has over 9.5 million customers across the UK. TCS share is up 0.24 per cent or Rs 7.65 to Rs3,241 on the NSE today as compared to the previous session close of Rs 3,233.35.

