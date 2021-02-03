3 in 4 Indian professionals to actively look for new job in 2021: LinkedIn survey

According to a latest LinkedIn survey, more than 3 in 4 Indian professionals will consider changing jobs or actively look for a new role in the next 12 months. Two out of 5 job seekers believe online learning will be critical to land a job in 2021, says LinkedIn Job Seeker research report, which was based on 1,016 survey responses.

The report, however, revealed that there is a sense of professional uncertainty and worry among Indian professionals as the job market continues to get more competitive in 2021. More than one-third of job seekers in India are worried about too many recruitment stages (38%) and extensively long application documents (32%), while 3 in 4 (74%) professionals say they have reservations about networking, it said.

"Despite this uncertainty, India remains resilient towards career growth as 2 in 3 (64%) professionals say they are confident about their future progression while 2 in 5 think attending networking events (38%), and investing in online learning (37%) will be critical to landing a job in 2021," LinkedIn, the online professional network, said in its report.

Also Read: 40% professionals expect increase in new jobs in 2021: LinkedIn survey

LinkedIn has also launched the 2021 'Jobs on the Rise' India list with critical insights about the dynamic jobs landscape, especially for those who may have lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. 'Freelance content creators' has topped the list of 15 fastest growing career opportunities which have seen the highest year-on-year growth rates in hiring during April to October 2020.

Also Read: Beware of fake job offers: IndiGo issues advisory

Based on LinkedIn data, here are the top 15 career trends as per the Jobs on the Rise 2021 India list:

Freelance content creators (Podcaster, Creative writer, Youtuber)

Social Media and digital marketing roles (Social Media Marketing Manager, Social Media Strategist, Growth Hacker)

Marketing roles (Brand Associate, Affiliate Marketing Specialist, Networking Marketing Specialist)

Business Development and Sales roles (Business Development Associate, Sales Team Lead, Strategic Advisor)

Specialized Engineering roles (Network Expert, Software Engineering Specialist, Back End Developer)

Finance roles (Equity Trader, Regulatory Compliance Analyst, Treasurer)

Education roles (Academic Advisor, Admissions Officer, Curriculum Developer)

Artificial Intelligence roles (Machine Learning Specialist, Artificial Intelligence Specialist, Machine Learning Engineer)

E-commerce roles (Online Specialist, Ecommerce Coordinator)

Cybersecurity roles (Security Researcher, Cybersecurity Specialist)

Data science roles (Data Science Specialist, Analytics Consultant, Data Analyst)

Healthcare roles (Medical Officer, Psychologist)

Human resources roles (Human Resources Generalist, Human Resources Assistant, Human Resources Coordinator)

User experience designer roles (User Experience Designer, User Interface Designer)

Customer service roles (Customer Service Specialist)

Speaking on the launch of this year's 'Jobs on the Rise' India list, Ruchee Anand, Director - Talent & Learning Solutions, India at LinkedIn said, "This year's Jobs on the Rise India list is a reflection of how the work ecosystem and the jobs market rapidly changed in 2020. Digital transformation has continued to drive all industries, and both, tech and non-tech roles have shifted to meet the needs of a new collaborative, remote work culture. The List shows us that audience builders and content creators are key to brands, HR continues to be at the heart of all operations, user and customer experience are critical in the new online world of service, and emerging tech, especially ed-tech, continues to boom."

The report has also listed 5 job trends based on the list such as brands and individuals are engaging audiences online; cybersecurity is critical to a digital-first future; COVID-19 is accelerating emerging tech solutions; customer experience is key; and lifelong learning will keep talent ahead of the curve.