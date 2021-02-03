Beware of fake job offers: IndiGo issues advisory

IndiGo has issued a warning about fake job offers demanding money for interviews or jobs. The airlines issued an advisory on February 2 to beware of such scams.

IndiGo said it is raising awareness through its creatives across social media and its website of how some people are claiming to represent the airline and demanding money in exchange for interviews or jobs.

"The airline does not charge any money for conducting interviews, providing jobs, or imparting training on joining," said IndiGo in a statement.

IndiGo has advised to report any such offers received to the police. "IndiGo is also taking appropriate actions for cases that get reported and hence is focused on spreading awareness," the statement further read.

The placement of "caution" posters/standees at key spots at all airports, "Caution" standee placement during hiring drives at all locations, posts on IndiGo's official social media channels every month are some of the steps the airline has taken to spread awareness about fake job offers.

The airline's official career website also features a "caution" note on the home page.

Also read: Saudi Arabia suspends entry of people from 20 countries, including India

Also read: It's Rihanna vs Kangana on farm protests