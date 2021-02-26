Capgemini to hire 30,000 people in India amid rise in demand for digital solutions

French IT services provider Capgemini plans to hire about 30,000 people in India in 2021, a 25 per cent increase from last year. Ashwin Yardi, chief executive of Capgemini in India, said, "The hiring reflects our strong revenue growth guidance of 7-9 per cent for 2021."

Capgemini's forecast comes amid COVID-19 induced rise in demand for digital solutions and the firm's bullish business prospects, reports Mint. He added, "The people will be a 50:50 mix of both freshers and laterals".

India, with 125,000 employees, is the single-largest talent hub for the Paris-based firm. The company hired nearly 24,000 people in India last year. Capgemini has a total headcount of around 270,000.

Yardi said this year's hiring will be across emerging digital skills like - artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, 5G, cybersecurity, engineering and R&D. In the December quarter, digital and cloud comprised 65 per cent of Capgemini's revenue.

The company also plans large expansions in the workforce this year in anticipation of winning large contracts from clients as business gradually rebounds to pre-COVID levels.

Earlier, Infosys had also said it will hire around 24,000 college graduates in the country in 2021-22. Infosys, in the current fiscal, had hired 15,000 graduates. Cognizant Technology Solutions, which has more than 200,000 people in India, expects to hire nearly 23,000 people in 2021, a 35 per cent increase from last year.

Meanwhile, Capgemini has been offering both financial and soft perks to contain attrition. In April 2020, during the peak of the pandemic, it announced pay hikes for all its employees. Yardi said, "We follow an April-March pay plan cycle, and we will continue to follow that."

