Infosys created 9,100 jobs in US since April 2017

Infosys, the country's second largest software exporter, has reportedly recruited nearly 9,100 employees in the United States (US) between April 2017 and March 2019, almost achieving its target of hiring 10,000 American workers.

"Since April of 2017, we have hired about 9,100 people as of March 2019. This has actually helped us in strengthening our business model and becoming less dependent on visa for for talent or ability," Infosys COO UB Pravin Rao said at Infosys' annual general meeting (AGM).

In May 2017, IT major had announced that it will hire 10,000 American workers in the next two years. The Bengaluru-headquartered company had also announced to open four new technology and innovation hubs in the country to focus on new technology areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, user experience, emerging digital technologies, cloud, and big data.

The announcements came soon after the Donald Trump led US administration proposed measures to restrict issuance of work visas for highly-skilled workers and higher minimum wages for H1B visa-holders, tightening its noose on companies to hire US nationals.

North America is the largest market for Infosys, accounting for 61.2 per cent of its revenue, followed by Europe (24 per cent), rest of the world (12.5 per cent) and India (2.3 per cent) as on March 31, 2019.

Infosys added 24,016 employees in financial year 2018-19, while its total employee strength stood at 2,28,123 at the end of FY19. However, the attrition in Infosys remained on the higher side at 20.4 per cent.

During March quarter, the IT bellwether reported 10.51 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,078 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 as compared to Rs 3,690 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Net sales of the IT major rose 19.1 per cent to Rs 21,539 crore in March quarter from Rs 18,083 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

In dollar terms, revenues climbed 9.1 per cent YoY and 2.4 per cent QoQ to USD 3,060 million in March quarter.

