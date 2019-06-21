UIDAI Recruitment 2019: Vacancies available for multiple posts, here's how to apply

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has invited applications from candidates for a number of vacancies. The candidates interested in the recruitment process can visit the official website of UIDAI to download the form and apply for the same. The application form has to be filled in offline mode after taking a print out. The posts on offer for the recruitment include Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO), Accountant and Senior Accounts Officer (SAO). In order to apply for these posts, the candidates must ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria laid down by UIDAI. It may be noted that the application process has begun and the last date to apply for UIDAI Recruitment 2019 is July 17.

Here's all you need to know about UIDAI Recruitment 2019:

Post details of UIDAI Recruitment:

Assistant Accounts Officer- 1 post Accountant- 2 posts Senior Accounts Officer- 2 posts (anticipated)

Salary Structure

Assistant Accounts Officer : Pay Matrix Level-8 (pre-revised Pay Band II Rs 9300-34800 plus Grade Pay of Rs 4800/-) Accountant : Pay Matrix Level - 5 (pre-revised Pay Band I Rs 5200-20200 plus Grade Pay of Rs 2800/-) Senior Accounts Officer : Pay Matrix Level- 10 (pre-revised Pay Band III Rs 15600- 39100 plus Grade Pay of Rs 5400/-)

For the post of Assistant Accounts Officer- 1. Officials from the Central Government holding the analogous post on regular basis in the parent cadre/ department

OR

With three years of regular service in Pay Matrix Level-71 PB-z GP-4600/equivalent;

OR

With five years of regular service in Level-6/PB-2 GP-4200/ equivalent.

2. Officers from State Government/Autonomous Bodies/ PSUs holding the regular post in equivalent grade;

3. Professional qualifications Chartered Accountant/Accountant/ MBA (Finance);

OR

Having passed SAS/ equivalent examination of organized Accounts Cadre of Central/ State Government;

OR

Having successfully completed Cash & Accounts training conducted by ISTM;

4. Five years experience in finance, accounts and budget-related matters, are eligible to apply.

For the post of Accountant- 1. Officials from the Central Government holding the analogous post on regular basis in the parent cadre/ department

OR

With three years regular service in pay Matrix l.evel-4| pl]-l Gp-24001 equivalent;

OR

With five years regular service in l-evcl-3/ PB- I GP- I 900/equivalcnr.

OR

2. Officers from State Governmcnt/Autonomous Bodies/ PSUs holding the regular post in equivalent grade;

3. Graduate in Commerce/ ordinance /Accounts, are eligible to apply.

For the post of Senior Accounts Officer- 1. Officials of the Central Government holding the analogous post on regular basis in the parent cadre/department

OR

With two years regular service in Pay Matrix Level-9/PB -2 GP-14OO I equivalent;

OR

With five years regular service in LevelII PB-2 GP-4800/equivalent.

OR

2. Officers from State Government/Autonomous Bodies/ PSUs holding regular post in equivalent grade ;

3. Professional qualifications of Charted Accountant/Cost Accountant/ MBA (Finance);

OR

Having passed SAS/equivalent examination of organized Accounts Cadre of Central/State Government!

OR

Having successfully completed Cash & Accounts training conducted by ISTM, are eligible to apply.

Here's how to apply for UIDAI Recruitment 2019:

The application form have to be filled offline after taking a print out from the official website of UIDAI. The applications have to be sent to the following address- ADG (lJR), Unique Identification Authority of India 4th Floor, Bangla Sahib Road, Behind Kali Mandir, Gole Market New Delhi-110001.

