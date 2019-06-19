EPFO Assistant Recruitment 2019: How to apply, application fee, important dates, age limit

The Ministry of Labour & Employment has invited application for the role of Assistants in Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). The last date for closure of registration is June 25. Around 280 vacancies have been notified by the EPFO. All candidates applying for the post must be in the age group of 20 years to 27 years as on 25 June.

Applicants are required to upload scanned-copies of their educational certificates, caste certificates, PwD certificate while filling the online application form.

Here are all the important details related to the recruitment process:

Application Fee

For General candidates: Rs 500

Rs 500 SC/ST/PWD/ Departmental candidates, female applicants and EWS: Rs 250

Rs 250 Mode of Payment: Debit, Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets

Important Dates

Commencement of online registration of application: 30 June 2019

30 June 2019 Last date to apply online, make payment & edit application: 25 June 2019

25 June 2019 Last date for printing your application: 10 August 2019

10 August 2019 Downloading of admit cards: 20 August 2019 to 30 August 2019

20 August 2019 to 30 August 2019 Preliminary Examination dates: 30 August and 31 August 2019

30 August and 31 August 2019 Main Examination dates: Admit cards will be sent after the announcement of the Preliminary Examination's (Phase-I) result.

Age limit: 20-27 years (as on 25 July 2019)

20-27 years (as on 25 July 2019) Age relaxation is applicable as per rules

Qualification

Applicants must possess a degree from a recognised university or equivalent as on 25th June 2019

According to the official notification, "Visually Impaired (VI) candidates and candidates whose writing speed are affected by Cerebral Palsy / muscular dystrophy/ candidates with Locomotor disability (one arm)/ Intellectual disability (Autism, specific learning disability and mental illness) can avail the assistance of Scribe for writing answers on their behalf. For engaging the scribe, candidates will have to indicate the same while filling online application form."

EPFO will select final candidates on the basis of two online tests. The preliminary will be conducted on 30 July and 31 July. There will also be the main exam for the candidates who qualify in the prelims. Admit cards for the prelims will be available from 20 July.

