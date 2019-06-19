EPFO Assistant Recruitment 2019: How to apply, application fee, important dates, age limit

The Ministry of Labour & Employment has invited application for the role of Assistants in Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). The last date for closure of registration is June 25. Around 280 vacancies have been notified by the EPFO. All candidates applying for the post must be in the age group of 20 years to 27 years as on 25 June.
Applicants are required to upload scanned-copies of their educational certificates, caste certificates, PwD certificate while filling the online application form.
Here are all the important details related to the recruitment process:
Application Fee
Important Dates
Qualification
According to the official notification, "Visually Impaired (VI) candidates and candidates whose writing speed are affected by Cerebral Palsy / muscular dystrophy/ candidates with Locomotor disability (one arm)/ Intellectual disability (Autism, specific learning disability and mental illness) can avail the assistance of Scribe for writing answers on their behalf. For engaging the scribe, candidates will have to indicate the same while filling online application form."
EPFO will select final candidates on the basis of two online tests. The preliminary will be conducted on 30 July and 31 July. There will also be the main exam for the candidates who qualify in the prelims. Admit cards for the prelims will be available from 20 July.
