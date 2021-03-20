Want to work in foreign ministry? Send you CVs here

If foreign affairs keep you on the edge of your seat and you are looking for an internship, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has got you covered. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for 2021 Term I internships till March 30, 2021. The application process began on March 10, 2021.

A total of 30 interns will be selected for the internship period of 6 months. Candidates can visit the official MEA portal for internships-- https://www.internship.mea.gov.in.

Candidates should apply online.

Steps to apply for MEA Internship 2021

Step 1: Candidates will have to register themselves at the MEA internship portal

Step 2: Once you have registered yourself, you need to log in yourself using your registration details like full name, gender, email address, password, and a security code

Step 3: Following this, you will be redirected to a new page to complete the registration process

Step 4: Applicants can download a copy of their MEA internship application and take its printout for future use

In order to be able to apply for this internship, a candidate needs to be an Indian citizen and should have a graduation degree from a recognised university. Candidates should be maximum 25 years of age as of December 31 of the year of internship.

Candidates belonging to states like Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra can apply for Term I. Candidates from union territories like Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Delhi, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu can also fire in their applications for this round.

Term II selections will be opened for candidates belonging to states like Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. Candidates from union territories like Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry can also apply in this round.

According to the MEA's internship, two interns will be selected from 14 states and two interns from four union territories, out of these 30-50 per cent seats will be filled by women candidates.

After the application round ends, the list of shortlisted candidates will be announced on April 2, 2021. Following this, the candidates will be called for the personal interview round, which will be conducted virtually between April 5, 2021- April 9, 2021. Names of the selected candidates will be announced on April 13 while they will be allocated their divisions on April 16.

