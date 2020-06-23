Baba Ramdev's Coronil kit: Patanjali's coronavirus medicine price, availability; all you need to know

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurveda on Tuesday launched the ayurvedic medicines--Coronil, Swasari Vati, and Anu Taila for coronavirus treatment of coronavirus. Patanjali has claimed that the new drugs would cure COVID patients in seven days. The yoga guru Baba Ramdev along with Patanjali's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Acharya Balkrishna launched the ayurvedic COVID-19 medicines at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar.

"These medicines balance the energy of the respiratory system, immune system to the whole body, and increase immunity," Patanjali Ayurveda claimed in a tweet. The Ayurveda company has also claimed a recovery rate of 100 per cent.

What is Coronil?

Coronil is the first ayurvedic, clinically controlled trial based evidence and research-based medicine for coronavirus. The medicine has been developed in joint research by Patanjali Research Insitute, National Institue of Medical Science (NIMS), Jaipur. Patanjali claims the medicines were tested on coronavirus patients across India including Delhi, Ahmedabad, Meerut, and other cities. The Coronil Kit, comprising the three medicines, has been created by Divya Pharmacy and Patanjali Ayurvedic Ltd, Haridwar.

According to Patanjali Ayurveda, their team of scientists used the compounds of Ashwagandha, Giloy, and Tusli, suggested by doctors to make Coronil.

Coronil clinical trials

Baba Ramdev added that his company Patanjali had conducted two trials of Coronil and Swasari. First, a clinical-controlled study, which took place in different cities, including Delhi and Ahmedabad.

During the initial stage, the company did an experiment on 250 patients.

According to Baba Ramdev, in the first three days, 65 per cent patients got recovered, and by seven days all 100 per cent.

"We conducted a clinical case study and clinical controlled trial, and found 69 per cent patients recovered in 3 days and 100 patients recovered in 7 days," Ramdev said.

Coronil kit pricing

The Coronil kit is priced at Rs 545. It will be a 30-day course. The Coronil kit will be available within a week across all Patanjali stores. An app will be launched to facilitate home delivery services of these medicines.

