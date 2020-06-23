Baba Ramdev's Patanjali launches India's 'first Ayurvedic' medicine for coronavirus, Coronil

Baba Ramdev's herbal medicine company Patanjali Ayurved, on Tuesday, launched 'Coronil and Swasari' medicine to treat coronavirus patients. "We are launching COVID medicines Coronil and Swasari today", the yoga guru said in a press conference in Haridwar today.

Baba Ramdev claimed that his ayurvedic drugs have shown 100 per cent favourable results during the clinical trial. During the launch, Baba Ramdev said, " The whole country and the world was waiting for the medicine or vaccine of coronavirus. We are proud to announce that the first ayurvedic, clinically controlled trial based evidence and research-based medicine has been prepared by the combined efforts Patanjali Research Centre and National Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS)".

Baba Ramdev added that his company Patanjali had conducted two trials of Coronil and Swasari. First, a clinical-controlled study, which took place in different cities, including Delhi, and Ahmedabad. "We conducted a clinical case study and clinical controlled trial, and found 69 per cent patients recovered in 3 days and 100 patients recovered in 7 days," Ramdev added.

During the press conference on Tuesday, Baba Ramdev thanked the director of NIMS, Dr Balbir Singh Tomar and all the doctors and scientists who were part of this project in creating anti-corona drug.

In India, drugs like Dexamethasone, Remdesivir, Fabiflu, and Hydroxychloroquine are some of the known drugs that doctors are using in the treatment of coronavirus patients.