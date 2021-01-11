Covishield to cost Rs 200 a vial; Serum Institute receives purchase order from government

The government has placed an order for Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine against COVID-19 manufactured by Serum Institute of India as the nationwide immunisation drive is set to rollout from January 16.

The SII vaccine will cost the government Rs 200 a vial according to Serum's officials, as quoted by ANI.

According to SII's officials, a few million doses of Covishield will be supplied every week with 11 million doses being supplied in the initial lot.

The first 100 million doses are likely to cost Rs 200 a piece.

It was earlier reported that the Centre was negotiating a lower price for the Covishield vaccine.

Senior officials have been discussing the terms of the deal with the Serum Institute for weeks, hoping to bring down prices below Rs 220 ($3) per shot, one of the sources with direct knowledge told Reuters.

SII's chief executive Adar Poonawalla said in November that the Covishield vaccine would be priced at about Rs 1,000 ($13.55) per dose for the private market in India and would cost the government about Rs 220 ($3.40) per dose.

India has allowed emergency use of the vaccine developed by Oxford University and another developed by Bharat Biotech.

The government announced that the nationwide immunisation programme will begin on January 16.

The plan is to cover 300 million people in the first part of the programme, kicking off with health workers, frontline staff such as police and then people over the age of 50 and those with comorbidities.

